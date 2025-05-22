National Lotteries Commission to appeal lottery judgment

The board of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has resolved to appeal the judgment which ordered trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau to determine the successful applicant for the fourth national lottery licence by no later than May 28.

The judgment, passed by the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday, also ordered the minister to negotiate a licence agreement with the successful fourth licensee by no later than May 28. It declared as unlawful and invalid the minister's decision to extend the bid validity period for the fourth national lottery licence by an additional 12 months, until May 31 2026.

The court also declared the minister's issuance of the request for proposal (RFP) to operate a temporary national lottery licence (from June 1) as unconstitutional and set it aside. However, judge Sulet Potterill suspended this order for five months for the fourth licensee to take over the operation of the national lottery.

She said it was a just and equitable remedy to set aside the temporary licence RFP, but to suspend that order for five months to enable the continuation of the national lottery.

“I am unconvinced that the period of 12 months argued for is necessary,” Potterill said.