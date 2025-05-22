Ramaphosa’s US coup: Trump commits to trade engagements

“So I was rather pleased that there's a firm agreement and undertaking to continue engaging. That was one of the key outcomes that we had wanted.

"Our objective in coming here was to reset relations between the two countries and to reposition our relations, which had become contaminated by some of the issues that had been raised during the engagement, or what many people thought was also contaminating relations, for instance, the ICJ case and Ukraine, Russia and all that,” Ramaphosa said.

He said while Trump raised concerns about white South Africans, “in the discussions over lunch, we didn’t dwell on that issue”.

He said Trump asked how the US could assist South Africa. The delegation pointed to more investments from the US.

He said team South Africa told the Trump delegates they required a more positive disposition from the US, which would unlock investment.

“We want to keep the jobs that we have, that have been created by US companies. And we want more and more US companies to come and invest,” he said.

Ramaphosa said part of the talks included the Africa Growth and Opportunities Act, which has been nullified by Trump’s punitive tariffs.