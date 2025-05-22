Two St Elizabeth Hospital employees, a professional nurse and a deputy director, were shot dead at their homestead in Palmerton village outside Lusikisiki this week.
The Eastern Cape health department on Thursday said the motive behind the killing was still unknown.
The incident comes barely days after a 56-year-old ambulance practitioner was gunned down in Jansenville.
Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa condemned the killing.
“Losing a life is one too many,” she said.
“It is even more difficult when a health professional is involved, as they play a crucial role in serving our communities.”
The department has extended its condolences to the families and friends of the deceased, wishing them “courage and peace during this time of mourning”.
“These colleagues have departed at a time when the country relies heavily on their expertise as professionals who serve their citizens with commitment and integrity,” Capa said.
She called on the police to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.
The names of the deceased have not been released, pending notification of their next of kin.
Daily Dispatch
Two Lusikisiki hospital staff gunned down at their home
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa
