News

What residents will be paying for municipal services

BCM city manager reveals lower proposed increases in rates, refuse, sewerage and electricity

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 22 May 2025

With just over a month to go before the start of the new financial year, Buffalo City Metro has revealed how  residents and ratepayers can expect to pay on average increases of between two and five percent for rates and services, a nearly 13% increase in electricity and an almost 10 percent increase on water from July 1...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa's White House visit
Budget Speech 2025 3.0