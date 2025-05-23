News Editors Choice

Case withdrawn against Cape politician Malusi Booi

By TimesLIVE - 23 May 2025
Malusi Booi, former DA human settlements MMC in Cape Town.
Image: Philani Nombembe

Former Cape Town human settlements MMC Malusi Booi, who was arrested over a R1bn housing tender fraud case, is a free man after the case was withdrawn in court on Friday.

“I thank my 84-year-old mother, my ancestors, my partner, my entire family and friends for their unwavering support,” he said afterwards on XI maintain my innocence.”

Booi, who said he is now a farmer in the Eastern Cape, was arrested in September and granted R250,000 bail. 

In January, lawyers for the ex-DA councillor and his co-accused complained that delays in the investigation had prejudiced them.

TimesLIVE

Accused in R1bn housing fraud case in Cape Town seek dismissal over delays

Accused implicated in a R1bn housing tender fraud and corruption case in Cape Town are seeking to have the matter struck from the court roll.
News
3 months ago
