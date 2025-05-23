Mchunu said the government is repositioning the police service to reduce the murder rate and target crimes. This includes:
- the proliferation of illegal firearms and tightening controls over legal firearms;
- fighting gender-based violence and femicide; and
- dismantling organised crime, including drug trafficking syndicates, cash-in-transit heists, extortion, kidnappings and taxi-related violence.
Mchunu said 178,757 suspects were arrested in the quarter.
He said 4,023 cases of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition were registered, a 2.7% increase compared to the same period last year. Police also seized 1,641 illegal firearms and 24,288 rounds of ammunition.
A new national policing policy was approved by the cabinet on May 15, Mchunu said. This intends to strengthen police service delivery to communities by ensuring professionalism and efficiencies in policing and is supported by a crime prevention strategy which seeks to address violence at its root causes.
"A number of enablers have been identified, which will be key in the fight against crime. Improving the efficiency of our forensic services is critical. To this end, we are increasing the number of laboratories throughout the country, and we are equipping them with state of the art equipment and technology. We will ensure there are labs in Mpumalanga and will extend to other provinces such as Limpopo and Free State."
Other priority areas are:
- the adoption and improvement of technology to enhance detection, response and analysis;
- strengthening crime intelligence;
- capacitating and upskilling detectives; and
- improving conditions at police stations for better citizen experience and conducive working environments for officers.
TimesLIVE
CRIME STATS | 5,727 murders in first three months of the year
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Between January and March the police registered 5,727 murders, police minister Senzo Mchunu said on Friday.
Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and Eastern Cape contributed the bulk of murders nationally.
The 10 police stations that recorded the most murders in order were:
"We do not deny levels of crime are high. We are very concerned. Crime cuts across all divides. We are adjusting our methods of fighting crime and adapting to the new trends and threats," Mchunu said.
Among the worst 30 police stations for murder, 13 stations registered lower counts, and two stations recorded no change. Firearms remain the most frequently used instruments in the commission of murders, followed by knives.
During the quarter, 22 police officers were killed — six while on duty and 16 while off duty, with 10 of those in Gauteng.
Eastern Cape suffering under high crime levels
TimesLIVE
