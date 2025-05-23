Special Tribunal restrains Mercedes-Benz belonging to Selaelo Selota

The Special Tribunal has restrained jazz musician Selaelo Phillemon Selota from selling or disposing his Mercedes-Benz which was allegedly purchased with misappropriated funds from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which applied for the order, said on Friday the funds were meant for building an old-age home and for providing elderly care in different provinces.
“The SIU’s investigation uncovered that Selota’s luxury vehicle was [allegedly] purchased using funds diverted from three NPOs that received NLC grants under suspicious circumstances,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.
In 2017, the Matieni Community Centre, the Lethabong Old Age Home and War Against Rape and Abuse received millions after submitting applications to the NLC and allegedly transferred R26m to Mbidzo Development Programme.
“On January 18 2018, Mbidzo Development Programme deposited R104,600 to a car dealership to purchase a Mercedes-Benz. Subsequently, on January 27 2018, Mbidzo Development Programme paid the remaining R300,000 to finalise the transaction. The vehicle was registered to Selota shortly after,” Kganyago said.
Image: ALAN EASON
The tribunal order, by tribunal president judge Margaret Victor, dated April 15, also directed Selota to ensure the vehicle remains insured in the amount equivalent to its replacement value and to maintain the insurance pending an application to be brought by the SIU at a later date.
“The order of the Special Tribunal is part of implementing SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by state institutions because of corruption or negligence,” Kganyago said.
The order is part of a broader investigation into corruption involving NLC grants intended for community development projects.
