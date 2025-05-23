Milton Sepeng, a 32-year-old man from Johannesburg, has transformed his passion for fitness into a business after losing his job in 2023.
With gym membership and equipment becoming unaffordable, Sepeng turned to innovation, creating gym weights from recycled plastic waste.
“I have always been passionate about gym since high school,” he said.
“My story started when I lost my job in 2023, I could no longer afford gym membership nor buy gym equipment as I had no money at all. Every rand I could come up with went towards food and data, I also relied on the R350 grant.”
He said the idea was inspired by an article about two women from the Free State who manufactured building bricks from plastic waste.
“I thought that as it is possible for cement to make homemade gym weights and bricks, maybe recycled plastic can also make gym weights. That's when I started doing my research and finally found a method to do it. I got together a few scrap materials to make the mould, then I made my first gym plate/weight. It wasn't perfect, but I had done it.”
After using the weights himself, Sepeng saw potential for a business, catering to individuals who couldn't afford traditional gym equipment.
“I got together a couple of thousand to buy basic tools, and that's how I started manufacturing and selling gym weights made from plastic waste.”
WATCH | Joburg man makes gym weights from recycled plastic
Journalist
Image: Supplied
Image: supplied
The weights are priced between R50 for 5kg and R200 for 20kg, about 70% less than the normal weights. With an initial investment of R5,000 in basic tools, Sepeng's business, Tshipi, has generated a profit of about R23,000.
Despite the cost-effectiveness, he faces challenges competing with established brands due to limitations in his production process and the durability of his products. He is looking for sponsorship to help elevate his business.
“I am in desperate need of a private investor or sponsor who can help me get my business to the next level as I do not have resources at all.
“The only problem I have with them is chipping over time — mainly because they do not burn at the right temperature, which makes them a bit weaker than normal weights.
“When I get to a place I need to be financially, I will build an electric oven which will make it easy to control temperatures.”
Beyond fitness, Sepeng has discovered alternative uses for recycled plastic, such as repairing potholes on South African roads.
“Our government could save billions by using plastic waste to cover potholes across South African roads while also cleaning the environment which is among the top 10 most polluted countries in Africa.”
