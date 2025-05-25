Experts at the Africa Day Webinar, hosted by the Eastern Cape legislature on Friday, have highlighted the crucial role digital access plays in society, while also warning of the potential risks and challenges associated with its implementation.
The webinar, themed “Exploring the intersection of human rights and legislative processes through digital access”, drew participants from government, Commonwealth parliamentarians from the Africa region and other stakeholders.
South African Human Rights Commission Commissioner advocate Sandra Makoasha stressed the need for legislatures to ensure inclusion of all citizens, regardless of socioeconomic status.
“Legislatures must embrace digital access with equity and justice, without leaving anyone behind,” she said.
However, participants expressed concerns about technological challenges, such as poor network connectivity and cybersecurity issues, that could hinder digital access.
Despite these challenges, parliamentarians emphasised the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI), sharing experiences and strategies to mitigate its risks.
Acting premier Xolile Nqatha said the Eastern Cape has already started embracing artificial intelligence to improve government-citizen connectedness.
“AI will help the province understand its citizens better to achieve better outcomes and deliver services more effectively and efficiently,” he said.
A call for the development of a provincial AI strategy and inter-parliamentary collaboration on AI integration was made, with legislatures urged to prioritise human rights and inclusivity in their digital access initiatives.
Daily Dispatch
Digital access plays dual role in society, experts say
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Daily Dispatch
