Hawks nail former construction boss for R3.8m BCM fraud case

A 61-year-old former construction company boss was sentenced to 12 years behind bars after being found guilty of defrauding the Buffalo City Municipality (BCM) of more than R3.8m.
Nkgaoli Ezekiel Lushozi, the sole director of Newboss Construction Company, was awarded a contract to build low-cost housing in East London.
As part of the agreement, project funds were to be managed through a controlled account held by the National Urban Reconstruction and Housing Agency (NURCHA).
However, Lushozi unlawfully changed the banking details with BCM without notifying NURCHA, redirecting funds to a private account.
“This ensured that NURCHA would deduct its share before releasing the remaining funds to Newboss Construction,” Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba said.
“However, in 2010, Lushozi unlawfully changed the banking details with BCM without notifying NURCHA.
“This led to all project payments being redirected to a private account under his control, breaching the terms of the agreement.”
This breach of the agreement led to a civil court order obliging BCM to repay NURCHA the full amount of R3.8m.
A warrant for Lushozi’s arrest was issued shortly and he remained on the run for years until the Hawks apprehended him on August 7 2022, while attempting to flee the country via the Lesotho border.
The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in East London, working closely with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), built a strong case against Lushozi, which ultimately led to his conviction.
On Wednesday, the East London Commercial Crimes Court handed down the sentence, with Lushozi receiving 12 years’ direct imprisonment.
Additionally, his company, Newboss Construction, was fined R500,000, which was suspended for three years.
Hawks provincial head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya welcomed the court ruling.
“The Hawks will continue to expose and dismantle acts of fraud, especially those targeting public resources,” he said.
Daily Dispatch
Hawks nail former construction boss for R3.8m BCM fraud case
Image: SAPS /FILE
A 61-year-old former construction company boss was sentenced to 12 years behind bars after being found guilty of defrauding the Buffalo City Municipality (BCM) of more than R3.8m.
Nkgaoli Ezekiel Lushozi, the sole director of Newboss Construction Company, was awarded a contract to build low-cost housing in East London.
As part of the agreement, project funds were to be managed through a controlled account held by the National Urban Reconstruction and Housing Agency (NURCHA).
However, Lushozi unlawfully changed the banking details with BCM without notifying NURCHA, redirecting funds to a private account.
“This ensured that NURCHA would deduct its share before releasing the remaining funds to Newboss Construction,” Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba said.
“However, in 2010, Lushozi unlawfully changed the banking details with BCM without notifying NURCHA.
“This led to all project payments being redirected to a private account under his control, breaching the terms of the agreement.”
This breach of the agreement led to a civil court order obliging BCM to repay NURCHA the full amount of R3.8m.
A warrant for Lushozi’s arrest was issued shortly and he remained on the run for years until the Hawks apprehended him on August 7 2022, while attempting to flee the country via the Lesotho border.
The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in East London, working closely with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), built a strong case against Lushozi, which ultimately led to his conviction.
On Wednesday, the East London Commercial Crimes Court handed down the sentence, with Lushozi receiving 12 years’ direct imprisonment.
Additionally, his company, Newboss Construction, was fined R500,000, which was suspended for three years.
Hawks provincial head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya welcomed the court ruling.
“The Hawks will continue to expose and dismantle acts of fraud, especially those targeting public resources,” he said.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos