IN PICS | Africa's only icebreaker, SA Agulhas II, plays a vital role in polar research
Scientists collect samples and demonstrate floating lab while cruising
SA Agulhas II is Africa’s only icebreaker. More than 3,000 visitors came on board in Durban to tour the vessel during an open day.
Image: Claire Keeton
17:10 sunset in the Durban port
Image: Claire Keeton
Crew pull in mooring ropes while the pilot ship prepares to guide the SA Agulhas II out of the port
Image: Claire Keeton
The Moses Mabhida Stadium arch glitters in the Durban night sky
Image: Claire Keeton
Crew demonstrates how to get into an immersion suit and lifejacket during an emergency drill.
Image: Claire Keeton
Scientist Vanessa Stephen (right) is returning home after a year on Marion Island studying seabirds
Image: Claire Keeton
Ocean equipment on board the SA Aghulas II.
Image: Claire Keeton
Chemist Thato Mtshali tests the oxygen content of seawater hauled up by the CTD from 100m below the surface.
Image: Claire Keeton
Cargo ship framed against he setting sun at sea.
Image: Claire Keeton
