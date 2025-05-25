Two people died and four others were injured in a crash involving a Corsa bakkie, a Mahindra XUV and a motorbike on the N2 outside East London towards the Kei Bridge on Sunday.
Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the bakkie had caught fire after the impact, which killed the passenger and motorbike rider instantly.
The driver of the bakkie and three others were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
“It is not yet clear how the accident occurred,” Binqose said.
The department urged motorists and runners to exercise caution on the roads, especially with the Comrades Marathon approaching.
“There is a greater responsibility on motorists who are trained and licensed to use the roads,” Binqose said.
“Our traffic law officers will be vigilant for any eventuality.”
Daily Dispatch
Two dead, four injured in N2 crash near East London
Image: 123RF/ELIZABETH CREGO
