Eastern Cape still SA’s deadliest province, crime stats show
Despite some improvements in its crime statistics, the Eastern Cape remains the deadliest province in SA, topping the country not only in terms of murder, with a rate of 15.4 per 100,000, but also in rape, with a ratio of 24.7 per 100,000...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.