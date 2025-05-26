News

Fingers pointed at water tanker mafia over mysterious outages

BCM mayor Princess Faku promises that suspicions of sabotage will be thoroughly investigated

Premium
By SIVENATHI GOSA - 26 May 2025

A suspected organised crime syndicate operating within the Buffalo City Metro is believed to be illegally siphoning water from municipal sources and reselling it to the metro at inflated prices, says mayor Princess Faku...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Funeral Service of ANCWL deputy president, Lungile Mnganga-Gcabashe
Trump's Golden Dome program represents 'a sea change,' says analyst | REUTERS