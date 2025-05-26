Lusikisiki teacher dismissed after alleged sex with a pupil
Call for criminal case to be opened after misconduct ruling
A teacher at a high school in Lusikisiki has been dismissed and deemed unfit to work with children after a misconduct ruling after he allegedly had sex with a grade 10 pupil...
