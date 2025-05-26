News

Police deployed to quell deadly Addo clash

By Herald Reporter - 26 May 2025
Three people were killed and at least 10 others injured during clashes between locals and foreigners in Addo
Additional enforcements have been deployed to Addo after three people were killed and at least 10 injured in what the police have described as revenge attacks.

Acting provincial commissioner Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso deployed more members from specialised units after the clashes between locals and foreigners on Sunday and Monday.

According to reports, residents from Valencia in Addo took to the streets and attacked foreigners in the area.

It is believed these attacks were in response to the murder of a local outside a tavern on Saturday.

“It is reported that community members then mobilised and randomly attacked foreigners,” police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said.

“The situation is now under control.

“The police have deployed members from various specialised units and are maintaining a heavy presence in the area.”

Nkohli said four counts of murder and 10 of attempted murder were under investigation.

He said arrests were imminent.

Kupiso appealed for calm and urged community leaders to assist with calming the situation.

The Herald

