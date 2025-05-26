Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old woman.
Police said the suspect calls himself John and drives a VW Polo fitted with a cloned number plate — LT 57 JG GP — that belongs to a Toyota Hilux.
“Olorato Mongale went on a date with her alleged killer who picked her up from her residential complex driving a white VW Polo. During investigations it emerged that the vehicle is fitted with fake registration number plates,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
She said the man fetched Mongale at her residential complex in Atholl, Johannesburg, at around 3pm on Sunday.
He drove with the victim to Alexandra, then proceeded to Kew. Between Alexandra and Lombardy West in Johannesburg, the man allegedly murdered Mongale and dumped her body.
“Some of the belongings of the victim which include a phone and a handbag were found abandoned on 9th Road in Kew.”
Her body was found at around 4.50pm in Lombardy West on Monday by the South African Police Service and community members.
Gauteng police are investigating the possibility that “John” was with another male suspect when they allegedly murdered Mongale.
Mathe said police were investigating a similar case after a 39-year-old woman was found dumped in Catherine Street in Sandown, Sandton on May 8.
“While police investigating teams are on the ground on the Olorato Mongale case and several other gender-based violence and femicide cases, we are urging women to be extra vigilant and look out for this VW Polo.”
Police launch search for man who allegedly killed woman and dumped her body
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
