Teens face attempted murder charges for 'brutal attack' on cop in Mossel Bay

Four teenagers were due to face attempted murder charges in court on Monday in connection with an attack that left an off-duty police constable in a critical condition in Mossel Bay.
The 30-year-old constable and his partner were walking on Dalindyebo Street in the Garden Route town in the early hours of Sunday morning when he was attacked by a group of men wielding an axe and sharp objects.
“They fled the scene after leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries to his neck and head. The victim was taken to a nearby medical facility, where he remains in a critical condition,” said police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies.
“Investigations led to the arrest of four suspects aged between 16 and 19 on Sunday. The suspects remain in custody and are scheduled to make their first court appearance in the Mossel Bay magistrate's court later today.”
The motive for the attack is under investigation.
Provincial police management assigned police health and wellness practitioners to provide social-psychological support to the constable and his relatives.
TimesLIVE
