Appeal made to SA Kings’ Forum as AmaMpondo succession dispute continues
Nkosikazi Nobandla Sigcau, the mother of late AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Sigcau, has appealed to the SA Kings’ Forum, objecting to the ascension to the throne of Zanozuko’s eldest son, Prince Yolisa Silosohlanga KaDakhile Sigcau. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.