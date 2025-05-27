The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), in collaboration with registered credit bureaus, says it will delay June payments to more than 210,000 social grant beneficiaries who appear to be receiving income that was not truthfully disclosed to the agency.
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi spokesperson said: "These individuals are required to present themselves at their nearest Sassa office for a grant review within 30 days from the notice date, in line with regulation 30 of the Social Assistance Act.
"Beneficiaries who fail to comply with the process risk having their grants suspended. Continued non-compliance may lead to the permanent lapsing of their grants."
According to the Social Assistance Act and its regulations, applicants are legally obligated to declare all sources of income when applying and to inform Sassa of any changes in their financial situation.
Letsatsi said: "Failure to comply with the requirements constitutes a violation of the act and may result in corrective action."
Double-dipping alert: Sassa delays grants for 210,000 beneficiaries
Image: South African Government via Twitter
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), in collaboration with registered credit bureaus, says it will delay June payments to more than 210,000 social grant beneficiaries who appear to be receiving income that was not truthfully disclosed to the agency.
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi spokesperson said: "These individuals are required to present themselves at their nearest Sassa office for a grant review within 30 days from the notice date, in line with regulation 30 of the Social Assistance Act.
"Beneficiaries who fail to comply with the process risk having their grants suspended. Continued non-compliance may lead to the permanent lapsing of their grants."
According to the Social Assistance Act and its regulations, applicants are legally obligated to declare all sources of income when applying and to inform Sassa of any changes in their financial situation.
Letsatsi said: "Failure to comply with the requirements constitutes a violation of the act and may result in corrective action."
Sassa warns that reports of double pay for June are fake news
He said the initiative is aimed at ensuring beneficiaries confirm any changes in their financial circumstances and for them to update their personal details.
"It also seeks to address potential inclusion errors in the social security system. A beneficiary may have qualified for a grant at the time of application, but improved material conditions over time may render them ineligible," he said.
Letsatsi urged beneficiaries to disclose additional bank accounts and replace green bar-coded ID books with smart ID cards to reduce the risk of fraud.
"Sassa reiterates its zero-tolerance stance on fraud and should there be evidence of any officials colluding with beneficiaries to defraud the system, immediate disciplinary and legal action will be taken to safeguard the integrity of the agency and prevent financial losses."
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos