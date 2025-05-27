Sonnekus is also working on a mobile phone application which will assist disabled people to find facilities, including recreation space and shopping areas, which are disable-friendly.
Personal trauma sparks passion for helping disabled
Local Hero nominee Ryno Sonnekus lost foot in motorcycle accident and now makes a difference
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
After spending six months in ICU following a motorbike accident that cost him his left foot, Ryno Sonnekus emerged as a passionate advocate for people with disabilities in the Eastern Cape, turning his personal journey into a powerful force for positive change.
The 34-year-old started putting the vision together in February 2025, looking at which organisations could be incorporated for the dream to come to fruition.
Sonnekus said before his accident, his father succumbed to a disease that led to his leg being amputated.
The experience highlighted for him the challenges faced by disabled people.
“Growing up I would go on my bicycle while my father pushed his wheelchair next to me, and that is how I was able to pick up some of the physically impaired challenges —- unknowing that I would one day tell my own story of how I became disabled,” he said.
Having first-hand experience, Sonnekus fights for the inclusivity of people living with disabilities, ensuring accessibility through his “True Access” programme.
The programme is meant to help disabled people and their families to better cope.
Through the programme, he further counsels disabled people to mentally cope with their condition.
“We don’t have a single playground that is accessible for physically impaired children, and that is one of the problems we will solve.”
Sonnekus said he wanted to change the way people perceived disability while helping parents and caregivers.
“With every disabled child, there is a parent who needs help — the pain of an adult who has never been there.
“We also need able children to look at the disabled [children] and say — that’s my friend!”
Sonnekus is also working on a mobile phone application which will assist disabled people to find facilities, including recreation space and shopping areas, which are disable-friendly.
Association for Rehabilitation of Persons with Disability (REHAB) director Chipo Gwaze lauded Sonnekus for the work he had done within a short period, including securing partnerships with BCM and ShonaQuip which repairs wheelchairs and other mobility aids.
“It has been a couple of months since he joined, but he has been the voice to the voiceless — his determination is unbelievable.”
So far, Sonnekus has implemented programmes that promote inclusivity and independence, raising awareness, orientation to mobility transition model, capacity building and getting sponsorships.
Nondyebo-Madikizela Makapela, who has two sons living with Down syndrome, said many parents with disabled children either did not accept it or take time to understand.
“The support I received has even equipped me to assist parents and caregivers with coping mechanisms.”
Madikizela-Makapela said they were now growing a vegetable garden for able and disabled children.
“This was implemented to ensure inclusivity, motivation and promote unity within the differences.”
Leathicia Venter, who nominated Sonnekus, said he truly represented the spirit of a Local Hero — a man whose life stood as a remarkable example of strength, bravery and unwavering commitment to serving others.
“Anyone who knows Ryno will tell you he’s a force to be reckoned with; he’s got this ‘never give up’ vibe that’s contagious, and he’s always got your back.”
Venter said his friends and family adored him — not just because he was a tough cookie, but because he had a heart of gold.
“He’s the sort who turns lemons into lemonade, and his advocacy work is changing lives.
“The ultimate goal is developing an app which enables disabled people to know beforehand if the place is accessible to them, to avoid the disappointment of being turned back.”
