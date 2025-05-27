The Cape of Good Hope SPCA dispatched inspectors to the scene.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Elephant seal steals the show in Gordon's Bay
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Traffic came to a standstill when an elephant seal paid a surprise visit to Sir Lowry’s Pass Road in Gordon's Bay on Tuesday morning.
Security companies and traffic police closed the road as curious onlookers watched the creature from a distance. At one point it ambled up to an unmarked vehicle with blue flashing lights and plonked its head on the bonnet.
