WATCH | Thrill-seekers roll down a hill in British cheese chase
By Reuters - 27 May 2025
Hundreds of thrill-seekers descended on Cooper's Hill in Gloucestershire, England, for the annual cheese rolling contest, a traditional competition where participants hurl themselves down a 180m hill to chase a rolling cheese wheel.
Crowds of people during Gloucestershire's famous cheese-rolling contest on May 26 2025 in Brockworth, England. Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images
The ankle-breaking extreme sport has officially been recorded since 1826, but is thought to have roots in an ancient pagan tradition. Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images
Contestants in the men's downhill race chase the cheese down the hill on May 26 2025 in Brockworth, England. Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images
Every year competitors and spectators from around the world gather for the Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling competition that sees participants fling themselves down a steep hill in pursuit of a rolling 3kg wheel of double Gloucester cheese. Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images
The first contestant to the bottom of the 180m Cooper's Hill wins the wheel of cheese. Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images
Rugby players attempt to catch a contestant in the men's downhill race during Gloucestershire's famous cheese rolling contest on May 26 2025 in Brockworth, England. Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images
Byron Smith, 33, from New Zealand, holds a cheese wheel after winning the final race during the annual Cooper's Hill Cheese Rolling and Wake competition near Brockworth, England, on May 26 2025. Image: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Tom Kopke, from Munich, holds a cheese wheel after winning the first race of the annual Cooper's Hill Cheese Rolling and Wake competition near Brockworth, England, on May 26 2025. Image: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
WATCH | Thrill-seekers roll down a hill in British cheese chase
Hundreds of thrill-seekers descended on Cooper's Hill in Gloucestershire, England, for the annual cheese rolling contest, a traditional competition where participants hurl themselves down a 180m hill to chase a rolling cheese wheel.
Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images
Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images
Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images
Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images
Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images
Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images
Image: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Image: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos