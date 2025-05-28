Judge in Maradona’s homicide trial in Argentina stands down amid scandal

One of the three Argentine judges presiding in the trial of seven members of Diego Maradona's medical team charged with negligent homicide in the soccer star's 2020 death stepped down from the case on Tuesday amid accusations of ethical breaches.

The development left the future of the proceedings uncertain.

Judge Julieta Makintach stood down from the case after video surfaced in recent days showing her apparently being interviewed by a camera crew as part of a documentary in the corridors of the Buenos Aires courthouse and in her office. Court rules forbid such interviews involving a judge mid-trial.

Maradona's trial was adjourned until Thursday to decide next steps.