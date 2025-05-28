‘No foul play’ — Presley Chweneyagae’s cause of death revealed

News Editors Choice

Actor Presley Chweneyagae's death sent shock waves across Mzansi on Tuesday.
Actor Presley Chweneyagae died of natural causes this week aged 40. 

This is according to family spokesperson Mzwakhe Sigudla.

Presley's death sent shock waves across Mzansi on Tuesday. 

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mzwakhe revealed paramedics attempted to resuscitate Presley but he died after experiencing breathing issues. 

“We want to put the record straight that it was a natural death as far as we are concerned. He had a complication in relation to breathing,” he said.

“Paramedics were called at home and he was attended to. We appreciate the professional nature of the paramedics.”

