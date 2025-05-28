News Editors Choice

RAF boss Collins Letsoalo placed on special leave amid SIU probe

Phathutshedzo Lukhwareni to serve as acting CEO to ensure continuity

28 May 2025
RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo has been placed on special leave by the fund's board. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo has been placed on special leave with immediate effect by the board.

“The CEO will be on special leave until the conclusion of the relevant investigations by the Special Investigating Unit, or such earlier date as the board may determine,” the transport department said.

“The board has indicated this is a precautionary measure and does not constitute disciplinary action or presumption of guilt.

“The decision was taken solely in the interest of good governance and as a precautionary step to facilitate ongoing investigative processes. It does not imply any prejudgment or adverse finding against the CEO.”

A senior manager at the RAF, Phathutshedzo Lukhwareni, will serve as the acting CEO to ensure continuity of operations.

