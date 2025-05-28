SANDF reaffirms commitment to peacekeeping efforts across the continent
As South Africa prepares to honour its fallen soldiers in a wreath-laying ceremony, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has reaffirmed the country’s long-standing commitment to peacekeeping efforts across the continent.
“South Africa has stamped its authority to say we are a country that stands for peace. Even at the cost of our lives, South Africans are willing to go and raise their hands to say we will be there for fellow Africans, to ensure that there is stability in the region,” said SANDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Junior Grade Prince Tshabalala.
On Thursday, the SANDF will host a wreath-laying ceremony at De Brug military base, Bloemfontein, to observe International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.
The event honours the professionalism, dedication, and sacrifice of UN peacekeepers, past and present, who have served to promote peace across conflict-affected regions around the world.
“We are grateful to their families for lending us their sons and daughters. They paid the ultimate sacrifice ensuring peace on the continent,” he said.
Themed “Review and adapt UN peacekeeping to meet the needs of the 21st century”, this year’s observance highlights the evolving challenges and roles peacekeepers face in fostering sustainable peace and security.
Tshabalala said that silencing the guns across the continent is essential for stability and for the developmental opportunities of African nations.
The SANDF participated in peacekeeping efforts in Goma in the eastern DRC, during which some of its soldiers were killed in battle. Tshabalala said that despite the casualties, their presence was crucial in stabilising the region.
Highlighting the history of peacekeeping and its importance, he said South Africa’s involvement in peacekeeping began in earnest in 1994, inspired by the country’s founding president Nelson Mandela.
In 1999, he said Mandela played a crucial role in peacekeeping efforts during the First Congolese War. Between 2001 and 2006, the SANDF was involved in Burundi’s transition to peace, and was also involved in the Central African Republic from 2006 to 2015.
Tshabalala said South Africa has also played a key role in Sudan, Lesotho and Mozambique.
He said these missions have reinforced the country’s legacy as a contributor to peace and security on the continent.
“Our legacy speaks for itself,” said Tshabalala.
More recently, from 2021 to 2023, SA participated in the Sadc Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), countering insurgency in Cabo Delgado.
Tshabalala said peacekeeping reflects SA’s constitutional values.
“We are a living embodiment of the South African constitution and foreign policy values is human rights, regional integration, solidarity, and African-led solutions for African problems,” he said.
He said the impact of these missions has been significant.
Tshabalala emphasised that SA remains committed to the conflict mediation process and supporting any effort that ensures human rights and peace for fellow Africans.
