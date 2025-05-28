SANDF reaffirms commitment to peacekeeping efforts across the continent

As South Africa prepares to honour its fallen soldiers in a wreath-laying ceremony, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has reaffirmed the country’s long-standing commitment to peacekeeping efforts across the continent.

“South Africa has stamped its authority to say we are a country that stands for peace. Even at the cost of our lives, South Africans are willing to go and raise their hands to say we will be there for fellow Africans, to ensure that there is stability in the region,” said SANDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Junior Grade Prince Tshabalala.

On Thursday, the SANDF will host a wreath-laying ceremony at De Brug military base, Bloemfontein, to observe International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

The event honours the professionalism, dedication, and sacrifice of UN peacekeepers, past and present, who have served to promote peace across conflict-affected regions around the world.

“We are grateful to their families for lending us their sons and daughters. They paid the ultimate sacrifice ensuring peace on the continent,” he said.