News

Sizekhaya Holdings wins R180bn lottery licence

Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau announces winning bidder for lucrative fourth national lottery licence

Premium
28 May 2025
Isaac Mahlangu
Senior reporter

After delays and court action, trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau has announced Sizekhaya Holdings as the winner of the fourth national lottery licence...

