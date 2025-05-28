News

Take-home pay falls for second month as economic uncertainty grows

Adjusted for inflation, real take-home pay fell 2.2% to R15,005 in April, down from R15,344 in March

Premium
By Jana Marx - 28 May 2025

Despite a favourable inflation backdrop, SA salary earners experienced another dip in take-home pay in April 2025, marking the second consecutive month of decline amid mounting global and domestic uncertainty...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Cargo ship refloated after narrowly missing Norwegian man's home | REUTERS
2025 Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI