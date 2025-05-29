News

Arrest made in KZN in connection with murder of Olorato Mongale: police searching for three men

By TimesLIVE - 29 May 2025
Olorato Mongale, originally from Bloemfontein, was murdered in the north of Johannesburg after going on a date.
Image: Supplied

Police have traced the VW Polo used in Johannesburg student Olorato Mongale's murder to KwaZulu-Natal.

Philangenkosi Makhanya is believed to be directly involved in the murder of Olorato Mongale.
Image: SAPS

“The vehicle was found with traces of blood inside at a panel beater workshop in Phoenix, Durban,” said national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

“The owner of the vehicle is arrested.”

Police want to question three men. Mathe named them as:

  • Fezile Ngubane;
  • Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya; and
  • Bongani Mthimkhulu.

“Investigations are continuing and the search for all suspects has reached a critical and sensitive stage,” Mathe said.

“Thank you to all victims who have come forward.”

Fezile Ngubane is wanted by police in connection with Olorato Mongale's murder.
Image: SAPS

Mongale was murdered within two hours of going on a date with a man on Sunday afternoon, named as John. CCTV footage showed he had picked her up in a car with cloned licence plates.

She had first met him in her hometown of Bloemfontein and he had asked to meet her in Johannesburg, where she was studying for a postgraduate qualification at Wits university. 

Mathe said police swiftly set up a multidisciplinary team led by the anti-kidnapping task team.

Crime intelligence, the Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit (PIU), Hawks KwaZulu-Natal tracking team, Durban metro police K-9 unit and private security joined forces.

Bongani Mthimkhulu, a friend of Philangenkosi Makhanya, is also wanted in connection with the murder of Olorato Mongale.
Image: SAPS

“The investigation first led the team to a lodge in Kew, Johannesburg, where two suspects had booked a room.

“Further intelligence led them to KwaMashu in Durban to the home of one of the suspects.

“The suspects' vehicle was later found at this panel beater workshop. Upon inspection by SAPS forensic experts, traces of blood were found inside the vehicle.

“An elderly man believed to be the owner of the vehicle has been arrested but police are searching for two men believed to have been directly involved in the murder of Olorato. The pair are considered to be dangerous.

“A third suspect has been added to the list of wanted suspects related to the murder.” 

Mthimkhulu is a friend of Makhanya, according to information given to police.

“These suspects are warned to hand themselves over at their nearest police station.”

The vehicle was found with traces of blood inside at a panelbeater's workshop in Phoenix, Durban.
Image: SAPS

