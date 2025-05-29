US police have arrested a man who confessed to killing his wife during a “domestic-related fatal assault” at the weekend.
She was named as Kim White Towne, 32, formerly from Cape Town, who had moved to Chantilly, Virginia, with her husband Alexander Towne.
“On May 24 at 7.48pm, officers responded to a domestic incident inside a residence in the 16,000 block of Bromall Court in Chantilly. The suspect reported he had assaulted and killed his wife. [She had] trauma to the upper body and was declared deceased at the scene,” Fairfax County police said.
Capetonian murdered in US, husband arrested
Image: Bloubergrant High School via Facebook
US police have arrested a man who confessed to killing his wife during a “domestic-related fatal assault” at the weekend.
She was named as Kim White Towne, 32, formerly from Cape Town, who had moved to Chantilly, Virginia, with her husband Alexander Towne.
“On May 24 at 7.48pm, officers responded to a domestic incident inside a residence in the 16,000 block of Bromall Court in Chantilly. The suspect reported he had assaulted and killed his wife. [She had] trauma to the upper body and was declared deceased at the scene,” Fairfax County police said.
“Towne, 32, remained at the scene until officers arrived. He was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Centre where he was charged with second-degree murder. He was held on no bond.
“Detectives continue to conduct interviews and process evidence recovered from the scene to determine the circumstances that led to the homicide,” the police said.
“Victim specialists from our major crimes bureau’s victim services division have been assigned to ensure the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.”
Image: Fairfax County Police
White Towne, who also lived in San Diego and Dubai, according to her Facebook profile, attended Bloubergrant High School.
“Kim was a vibrant and valued member of our school family during her time here and she is fondly remembered by many of our staff and alumni. She served our school as a prefect when she was in grade 12. Her passing is a deep loss, not only to those who knew her personally but to all who were touched by her presence,” principal Malcolm Pedro posted.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos