General assistant arrested for alleged sexual assault of grade 2 pupil

A general assistant at Laerskool Dalmondeor in Johannesburg was arrested on Tuesday in connection with an alleged sexual incident involving a grade 2 pupil last week.

“The learner’s mother alleges that her child was sexually assaulted by a general assistant on Wednesday, May 21, in one of the school’s cloakrooms. The mother reportedly opened a case at Mondeor Police Station the same day,” Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Thursday.

The case was unknown to the school until police arrived to arrest the implicated staff member.

“The circumstances are being investigated by the police. The alleged perpetrator remains in custody, and he will be precautionarily removed from the school,” Mabona said.