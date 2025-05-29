Judgment reserved in court battle over suspended traffic officers
Judgment has been reserved in an application for leave to appeal against a judgment that ordered the Dr AB Xuma municipality to reinstate six traffic officers it suspended in 2024. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.