She mentioned that being a bit younger than her classmates had its own challenges, but with the support of mentors, lecturers and friends, she thrived.
“Many students treated me like the little sister they never had. There were a lot of expectations of me, and it got difficult to meet those expectations. I always reminded myself of why I’d started and made sure that my ‘why’ was strong enough. Having multiple vision boards kept me on track and, of course, prayer.”
Ntuli is pursuing her honours degree and plans to qualify as an actuary and enter the business world in the future.
“After this, I’m planning to both work and further my studies. I’ve always wanted an MBA.”
She advised young people to have a teachable spirit to succeed.
“You don’t know everything. Learn how to fail forward. Take your losses, mix them up with perseverance and grit. Be like a baby when taking on a challenge — ready to receive all the knowledge and wisdom you can.”
UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at the age of 17
Image: University of Pretoria/ X
Hazel Ntuli, a University of Pretoria student, has obtained a degree in actuarial science at the age of 17.
Originally from Rosettenville in Johannesburg, Ntuli began her university studies in 2022, placing her years ahead of her peers. She is the first in her family to graduate from university.
“My parents will have their much-deserved bragging rights,” she said. “It will alleviate a lot of pressure and burdens that my family has been carrying for so long.”
She said her academic talents were recognised when she was in primary school.
“When I was in grade 3, I mistakenly wrote a grade 4 mathematics paper and scored the highest of all the actual grade 4 students. My teacher identified this and allowed me to write more grade 4 papers and saw that I performed exceptionally well.”
Higher education and training minister Nobuhle Nkabane congratulated Ntuli on her achievement and urged young people to draw inspiration from her.
“This extraordinary milestone makes Ntuli one of the youngest graduates in the university's history, and a shining example of academic excellence, resilience and the transformative power of education,” Nkabane said.
“She is not only breaking boundaries in the academic space; she is breaking intergenerational barriers, becoming the first graduate in her family and lighting the way for others.”
