News

Kuse promises fireworks under new handlers

Mdantsane southpaw faces dangerous opponent in Samuel Salva of the Philippines

Premium
By MESULI  ZIFO - 30 May 2025

Mdantsane’s Siyakholwa Kuse has promised to produce fireworks in his first fight under new handlers when he makes a ring return at Emperors Palace on Saturday...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Sudan's war shatters infrastructure as people try to return home | REUTERS
Namibia pushes for German reparations on first Genocide Remembrance Day | DW ...