POLL | How many times do you eat out in a typical month?

By TimesLIVE - 30 May 2025
Lifestyle-related diseases are taking a heavy toll, warns the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa. Stock photo.
As South Africa faces growing health challenges linked to lifestyle choices, new data highlights how often many are turning to takeaways.

According to the Euromonitor Consumer Lifestyle Survey, 32% of South Africans order takeout at least once a week.

This trend is raising concern among health experts. The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa warns lifestyle-related diseases are taking a heavy toll: an estimated 225 people die from heart disease every day, with high blood pressure one of the major contributors.

With convenience food becoming a regular part of life for many, we want to hear from you:

