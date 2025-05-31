Constable shoots three people, killing one, before turning gun on himself

A police constable allegedly shot his colleague and two other people — killing one of them — before turning the gun on himself in the Machunwini area of the Harry Gwala district in the early hours of Saturday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said three police members from the tactical response team deployed in the Eastern Cape were driving home to the Free State when they allegedly missed a detour sign at the road works and their vehicle collided with barricades.
Two community members responded and helped by contacting ambulance services and a tow truck.
Netshiunda said the constable got out of the vehicle and shot the tow truck driver. “When his colleague intervened, the constable reportedly shot him and another community member. The constable then reportedly turned the gun on himself.”
The constable and the tow truck driver were declared dead at the scene, while the sergeant and the other man were rushed to hospital. The third police officer survived the shooting.
The motive for the shooting is unknown. Police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder, inquest and reckless and negligent driving.
