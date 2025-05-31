James Moloi was re-elected president of Athletics South Africa (ASA) on Saturday, along with most of the board he worked with.
John Mathane from Gauteng North takes over as vice-president from Shireen Noble and Kesaoleboga Molotsane from Athletics Free State (AFS) replaces Hendrick Mokganyetsi as the athletes’ representative.
Jean Verster (track and field), Enoch Skosana (road running) and Jakes Jacobs (cross country) retained their positions.
James Moloi re-elected as Athletics SA president along with most of board
Image: Veli Nhlapo
