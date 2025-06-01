“It was disabling but not unmanageable,” Tinley said.
“We had to bring in some emergency service providers to repair some of our pipelines and electrical conduits so we could have our water supply restored. It is not that bad, but is a lot of work.
“We had to close to the public because we had to focus on keeping our animals supplied with fresh water and oxygen, and outside animals fed, even though some of our prep rooms are a mess.
“It is a logistical nightmare at the moment but the outside animals are fine. The inside animals, the fish, which rely on good water quality... we had to do some emergency repairs on Saturday.
“It being a weekend there is not much that can happen service provider-wise. We are making a list of what was damaged and stolen this weekend. We could not take on visiting public this weekend as well as trying to recover at the same time.”
In their note published by Buffalo City Metro on Friday, the aquarium team reported that they were pleased that “all fish and animals are safe and well”.
The team was unable to say when the aquarium would reopen, but was hopeful it would be this week.
Daily Dispatch
EL Aquarium staff rush to save fish after vandals break power and water supply
The East London Aquarium was plunged into an emergency and closed after burglars struck, vandalising the water and electricity supply and putting the life of marine animals at risk.
The aquarium’s chief biologist and manager, Siani Tinley, said they were coping and though many of the items damaged were covered by insurance, right now “any help from the public in terms of repairs or donations would be great”.
On Saturday, a hastily penned note stuck to the front door stated in capital letters: “Aquarium closed due to unforeseen circumstances. Management 082-328-1121.
The overnight crime surfaced on Friday morning and staff had to quickly rally repair crews.
Beachfront sinkholes ‘a disaster waiting to happen’
“It was disabling but not unmanageable,” Tinley said.
“We had to bring in some emergency service providers to repair some of our pipelines and electrical conduits so we could have our water supply restored. It is not that bad, but is a lot of work.
“We had to close to the public because we had to focus on keeping our animals supplied with fresh water and oxygen, and outside animals fed, even though some of our prep rooms are a mess.
“It is a logistical nightmare at the moment but the outside animals are fine. The inside animals, the fish, which rely on good water quality... we had to do some emergency repairs on Saturday.
“It being a weekend there is not much that can happen service provider-wise. We are making a list of what was damaged and stolen this weekend. We could not take on visiting public this weekend as well as trying to recover at the same time.”
In their note published by Buffalo City Metro on Friday, the aquarium team reported that they were pleased that “all fish and animals are safe and well”.
The team was unable to say when the aquarium would reopen, but was hopeful it would be this week.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos