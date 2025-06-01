EU threatens countermeasures over Trump's steel tariffs hike

The European Commission said on Saturday that Europe was prepared to retaliate against President Donald Trump's plan to double tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, raising the prospect of an escalating trade fight between two of the world's largest economic powers.
Trump's announcement on Friday that he would increase tariffs on imported steel and aluminium to 50% from 25%, intensifies his global trade war and came just hours after he accused China of violating an agreement with the US to mutually roll back levies and trade restrictions for critical minerals.
The European Commission said it “strongly” regrets Trump's plan to increase tariffs, adding it “undermines ongoing efforts to reach a negotiated solution”.
“This decision adds further uncertainty to the global economy and increases costs for consumers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic,” a European Commission spokesperson said, adding that “the (EU) is prepared to impose countermeasures”.
The spokesperson noted that the EU had paused its countermeasures to create space for continued negotiations.
“The European Commission is finalising consultations on expanded countermeasures. If no mutually acceptable solution is reached, both existing and additional EU measures will automatically take effect on July 14 — or earlier, if circumstances require,” the spokesperson added.
Trump announced the higher tariffs just outside Pittsburgh, where he was talking up an agreement between Nippon Steel and US Steel. Trump said the $14.9bn deal, like the tariff increase, will help keep jobs for steel workers in the US.
He later posted on social media that the increased tariff would also apply to aluminium products and that it would take effect on Wednesday.
The planned US move ratchets up pressure on global steel producers, and has sparked protests from trading partners around the world.
Canada's Chamber of Commerce quickly denounced the tariff hike as “antithetical to North American economic security”.
“Unwinding the efficient, competitive and reliable cross-border supply chains like we have in steel and aluminium comes at a great cost to both countries,” Candace Laing, president of the chamber, said.
Canada's United Steelworkers union on Saturday called the move a direct attack on Canadian industries and workers.
Australia's centre-left government also condemned the tariff increase, with trade minister Don Farrell calling it “unjustified and not the act of a friend”.
The US is the world's largest steel importer, excluding the EU, with a total of 26.2-million tonnes of imported steel in 2024, according to the department of commerce. As a result, the new tariffs will likely increase steel prices across the board, hitting industry and consumers alike.
Steel and aluminium tariffs were among the earliest put into effect by Trump when he returned to office in January. The tariffs of 25% on most steel and aluminium imported to the US went into effect in March, and he had briefly threatened a 50% levy on Canadian steel but ultimately backed off.
Reuters
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Reuters
