Gauteng police seek information on murder of IFP deputy chief whip

Gauteng police are calling on anyone with information on the murder of an IFP leader, Khethamabala Petros Sithole, to come forward.
Sithole was gunned down on Saturday afternoon in Katlehong in what his party has described as an assassination. According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili, Sithole was shot during a meeting at a hostel.
“It is reported that a group of men had a meeting at Buyafuthi hostel in Katlehong on May 31. At about 5.30pm, three unknown men passing by the meeting opened fire on the group.
“One person was declared dead on scene while two more people were taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries. One of the two injured was treated and discharged while the other one is still in hospital. The motive for the shootings is unknown at this stage, and no-one has been arrested,” Muridili said.
She said police investigations were continuing and asked anyone who might have information that could assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stop toll-free number 08600 10111 or anonymously report tip-offs on MySAPS App.
In a brief statement, IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said Sithole was assassinated in Katlehong by unknown assailants.
“Details are still sketchy at the moment and it is the IFP's expectation that the law enforcement agencies will spare no effort to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice,” Hlengwa said.
He said Sithole was a member of the IFP's national council and served as the party's deputy chief whip in parliament. He described him as a hard-working servant and leader of the people and the country.
“We have lost a trusted patriot and a diligent leader of the IFP. Jobe joined the IFP in his youth and served in various party structures, including being IFP Gauteng provincial chairperson.
“He served as a councillor in Ekurhuleni and thereafter served a brief stint in the Gauteng Legislature from 2009 to 2010. He was redeployed to the National Assembly in 2010, where he served with diligence until his passing.”
Gauteng police seek information on murder of IFP deputy chief whip
