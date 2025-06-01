Parents and families hold key to safe initiation season — minister

With the government and traditional leaders having taken all necessary measures, the onus now falls on parents, families and the community to ensure their sons’ safety during customary initiation.
This message was conveyed by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa during the launch of the national safe customary initiation awareness campaign in Bloemfontein on Friday.
Hlabisa emphasised the critical role parents and families played in ensuring the safety of their sons during initiation.
“The nation is united in its quest for zero deaths. While the government has laid the groundwork, parents and families hold the key to ensuring their sons' safety,” he said.
“A collective effort is crucial to achieving zero deaths in initiation schools.
“Parents and families, the government has done its part — now it is time for you to step up and safeguard your sons’ lives.
“Your vigilance and active participation can make all the difference. Let us join forces to achieve zero deaths and make this season a success.”
The theme of the campaign is “Mabaye Bephila Babuye Bephila,” which translates to “Those who go alive must return alive.”
Hlabisa urged parents to ensure their sons took their chronic medication with when going to the initiation school, and for traditional nurses to ensure they did not default on treatment.
Importantly, he said, initiates themselves played a crucial role in ensuring their own safety.
“Initiates must take care of their lives by drinking plenty of water before and during initiation, and adhering to their chronic medication regimens.
“Many deaths are caused by dehydration and defaulting on chronic medication.
“Initiates must prioritise their health and wellbeing to ensure a safe and successful initiation process.”
According to statistics, the Eastern Cape and Free State have high rates of initiate deaths.
In the Eastern Cape, a total of 60,229 initiates were registered for the 2024 winter and summer seasons.
Unfortunately, 43 died, with 14 deaths occurring in the winter season.
Nine of the winter deaths involved illegal initiates, and seven were from the OR Tambo district, three in Buffalo City Metro, two in Alfred Nzo, one in Amathole and one in Nelson Mandela Bay.
From 2016 to 2024, a total of 371 initiates died and 110 underwent penile amputations in the Eastern Cape.
The Eastern Cape will officially open the season in mid-June.
Nkosi Minenkulu Joyi of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders called for strengthened medical examinations and drug testing of prospective initiates.
“Many boys arrive at initiation schools already battling drug addiction and when they are removed from access [to drugs], they suffer severe withdrawal symptoms, both physical and psychological.
“We must make drug testing a compulsory part of pre-screening, not to stigmatise but to safeguard lives and ensure readiness for the transition.
“Let us protect what is sacred, be decisive in dealing with those who compromise the lives of our sons, restore integrity to the path of manhood, and ensure that not a single life is lost to the custom that was never meant to destroy but to uplift,” Joyi said.
Joyi, also the chair of the Western Cape provincial initiation co-ordinating committee, highlighted negligence by traditional surgeons and nurses, defiance by those who thought they were untouchable, criminality and commercialisation of the rite, and disregard for human life and cultural protocols as the main causes of initiates’ deaths and injuries.
“We need to confront the recklessness that has placed our sacred traditions under siege.
“Parents have outsourced their responsibility to traditional initiation practitioners, some of whom are negligent, immature and inexperienced.
“The involvement of fathers, uncles and male relatives used to form the bedrock of the initiation process.
“Today, we find that very few of them are engaged. A culture that was once deeply rooted in mentorship has become a transactional activity.
“When the custodians of values abandon their roles, chaos fills the void,” Joyi said.
National initiation oversight committee chair Nkosi Victor Mahlangu stressed the importance of resource mobilisation and collaboration.
“Parents must take their position in making sure we achieve zero deaths every season.
“It is high time that parents account for deaths, injuries and abuse of their children at initiation schools,” Mahlangu said.
A total of 94 deaths were recorded nationwide during the 2024 initiation seasons, with 33 occurring in winter and 61 in summer.
"The Eastern Cape and Free State provinces accounted for most fatalities, with 43 and 26 deaths, respectively.
Equally troubling, 64 deaths occurred in legal initiation schools, highlighting concerns over safety standards in these institutions. Additionally, 11 amputation cases were reported across four provinces - Eastern Cape (5), Free State (4), Northern Cape (1), and Western Cape (1) - with six occurring in illegal schools and five in legal schools. Seven amputations happened in winter, while four occurred in summer,” Hlabisa said.
Daily Dispatch
Parents and families hold key to safe initiation season — minister
Image: Lulmile Feni
