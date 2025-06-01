News

WATCH | Funeral service of Olorato Mongale

By TimesLIVE - 01 June 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

Family and friends of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale have gathered at the City Hall in her hometown of Bloemfontein on Sunday morning to bid their final farewell to her.

Mongale was murdered last Sunday in Gauteng.

