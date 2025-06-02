Bill Gates to direct majority of $200bn pledge towards Africa’s future

Gates Foundation chair Bill Gates has announced that the majority of his $200bn (R3.57-trillion) spend over the next 20 years will go to Africa with a focus on partnering with governments that prioritise the health and wellbeing of their people
In an address to the AU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Monday, Gates urged African leaders to seize the moment to accelerate progress in health and development through innovation and partnership, despite current headwinds.
“I recently made a commitment that my wealth will be given away over the next 20 years. The majority of that funding will be spent on helping you address challenges here in Africa.”
Addressing more 12,000 government officials, diplomats, health workers, development partners and youth leaders in person and online, Gates underscored the critical role of African leadership and ingenuity in driving the continent’s health and economic future.
“By unleashing human potential through health and education, every country in Africa should be on a path to prosperity — and that path is an exciting thing to be part of.”
After his address, Gates joined Dr Paulin Basinga, the foundation’s Africa director, in a fireside chat to discuss Africa’s development agenda and the investments and partnerships needed to drive future progress.
Calls for collaboration and shared responsibility were delivered by prominent African leaders, including Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organisation, and Amina J Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the UN.
Renowned advocate for women and children Graça Machel described the current situation as “a moment of crisis” and emphasised the importance of enduring partnerships in Africa’s development journey.
“Mr Gates’ long-standing partnership with Africa reflects a deep understanding of these challenges and a respect for African leadership, ideas and innovation. We are counting on Mr Gates’ steadfast commitment to continue walking this path of transformation alongside us,” Machel said.
Bill Gates to direct majority of $200bn pledge towards Africa’s future
Gates has committed to partnering with governments that put people’s health and wellbeing first.
Image: SUPPLIED
Gates Foundation chair Bill Gates has announced that the majority of his $200bn (R3.57-trillion) spend over the next 20 years will go to Africa with a focus on partnering with governments that prioritise the health and wellbeing of their people
In an address to the AU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Monday, Gates urged African leaders to seize the moment to accelerate progress in health and development through innovation and partnership, despite current headwinds.
“I recently made a commitment that my wealth will be given away over the next 20 years. The majority of that funding will be spent on helping you address challenges here in Africa.”
Addressing more 12,000 government officials, diplomats, health workers, development partners and youth leaders in person and online, Gates underscored the critical role of African leadership and ingenuity in driving the continent’s health and economic future.
“By unleashing human potential through health and education, every country in Africa should be on a path to prosperity — and that path is an exciting thing to be part of.”
After his address, Gates joined Dr Paulin Basinga, the foundation’s Africa director, in a fireside chat to discuss Africa’s development agenda and the investments and partnerships needed to drive future progress.
Calls for collaboration and shared responsibility were delivered by prominent African leaders, including Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organisation, and Amina J Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the UN.
Renowned advocate for women and children Graça Machel described the current situation as “a moment of crisis” and emphasised the importance of enduring partnerships in Africa’s development journey.
“Mr Gates’ long-standing partnership with Africa reflects a deep understanding of these challenges and a respect for African leadership, ideas and innovation. We are counting on Mr Gates’ steadfast commitment to continue walking this path of transformation alongside us,” Machel said.
Gates Foundation allots R1,7bn for poor nations to get Covid-19 Merck drug
Okonjo-Iweala emphasised that Africa’s health progress was a result of strong government leadership, resilient communities and partnerships that delivered results.
Gates called for prioritising primary health care, saying investing in primary health care had the greatest impact on health and wellbeing.
“With primary health care, what we’ve learnt is that helping the mother be healthy and have great nutrition before she gets pregnant, while she is pregnant, delivers the strongest results. Ensuring the child receives good nutrition in their first four years as well makes all the difference.”
Gates’ speech highlighted how countries like Ethiopia, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Nigeria and Zambia were showing what was possible when bold leadership harnessed innovation.
These ranged from expanding front-line health services and using data to cut child mortality, to deploying advanced tools against malaria and HIV and safeguarding primary health care despite fiscal strain.
In Ethiopia and Nigeria this week, Gates will see first-hand the state of health and development priorities in the wake of foreign aid cuts, and he will affirm his and the foundation’s commitment to supporting Africa’s progress in health and development over the next 20 years.
While in Ethiopia, Gates met Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and heard how Ethiopia was sustaining the momentum on critical reforms, expanding essential services and remaining resilient amid shifting global aid dynamics.
From Addis Ababa, Gates will travel to Nigeria, where he will meet President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and engage with federal and state leaders to discuss Nigeria’s primary healthcare reforms.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos