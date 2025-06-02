When California-born teacher Janet Wolfertz arrived in the small village of Viedgesville, she turned heads.
“At first, I think my presence in Viedgesville was understandably a bit of an anomaly. What is this strange old white lady doing walking the streets with her overloaded backpack and a massive tote bag full of toilet paper rolls?
“But it didn’t take long for me to be welcomed wholeheartedly by the school staff, learners and the broader Viedgesville community.
“From the hugs from workers at the Wholesale and KwikSpar, to the honour of being asked to speak to the ikrwala (a young man who has just graduated from initiation school) at an ulwaluko (initiation) ceremony, to the squeals of learners rushing to help me carry my stuff to school in the mornings — I couldn’t ask for a more powerful sense of warmth, love and acceptance.”
Wolfertz, a Peace Corps volunteer and veteran teacher with a career spanning more than two decades, arrived at Viedgesville Primary School last April and spent a year teaching science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). She left the school on April 29 this year.
Speaking before her farewell, Wolfertz said she could hardly believe she had spent a year at the school.
“When I arrived in Viedgesville, I was excited for the opportunity [and the challenge] to collaborate with Xhosa teachers and learners and discover new, practical and engaging ways to teach science, technology, engineering, art and maths,” she said.
“Originally from California, I have a strong background in education, software development and stage and film production. I’ve always been passionate about travelling, experiencing other cultures and working with children to explore hands-on, creative learning.”
Her work at Viedgesville Primary included creating and teaching lessons in STEM and arts, developing classroom materials using local and recycled items and co-planning with teachers.
From California to an Eastern Cape village — a volunteer’s story
Viedgesville Primary — a little school with big dreams
“Whether we’re creating cardboard looms for measurement, investigating circuits with foil and old Christmas lights, or building rockets out of used soda bottles, the focus is always on making learning meaningful and accessible.
“Students respond eagerly to activities that let them explore and create. Our projects are often improvised — using paper to simulate coding blocks, learners to represent robots, and recycled materials to design structures and experiments.
“The lessons may not look like they come from a well-equipped STEM lab, but the students’ excitement and growth show me that the learning is impactful.
“Each day, I watched their confidence grow as they tackled challenges that stretched their thinking — often while my own understanding of the Eastern Cape curriculum was evolving alongside theirs,” Wolfertz said.
She said her time at Viedgesville Primary was interesting and challenging.
“As I’ve delved deeper into my role, I’ve encountered challenges that required flexibility and a willingness to shift focus.
“Limited resources are ongoing, infrastructure issues constrain the feasibility of projects and occasional disconnects between the curriculum and learners’ realities mean that not every idea works.
“For instance, the grade 7 technology curriculum is often out of sync with what’s practical or relevant to the learners. So, the children and I often explored new concepts together, learning side by side.”
Collaboration and community engagement were key and she would often involve the broader community in the learning process, connecting with neighbouring schools to share resources and ideas.
“Despite my limited isiXhosa, I’ve joined fellow teachers in presenting maths to parents, hoping to spark greater shared investment in education.”
Wolfertz said what she found most inspiring about the school was the pupils’ curiosity and creativity.
“There’s a strong oral tradition here, and students are eager to share stories.
“While many struggle with English, I’ve seen meaningful growth in their efforts to communicate, especially in understanding technical vocabulary and concepts.
“That being said, I also strongly believe, and research supports, that immersing young learners in a second language early on is essential for their success.
“What a gift it is to be fluent in two languages. While I’m not a literacy teacher, I’ve tried to support literacy through story-based science lessons, and by encouraging learners to write and share stories with younger learners.
“I believe literacy is more than just reading — it’s about giving students the tools to understand their world and express their ideas.
“The road to Viedgesville Primary School hasn’t always been easy to navigate, but with the vision and dedication of Ms [Pindelwa] Mda, the support of the Peace Corps, the contributions of this incredible community and the pure joy and eagerness of the learners, I am constantly reminded that this journey has given me far more than I could ever hope to give in return,” Wolfertz said as she bade the school farewell.
