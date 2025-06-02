Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has condemned the murder of an 77-year-old woman in Xhurhana, Mqanduli, allegedly by her own son.
The suspect allegedly attacked his mother with a machete and a spear.
The horrific incident has sent shock waves through the community, with Fanta expressing outrage and sorrow over the brutal killing.
“The loss of this elderly woman in such a violent manner is a heartbreaking tragedy which should never have occurred,” she said.
“It’s incomprehensible that a son could [allegedly] commit such a heinous act against his own mother, who should have been cherished and protected.”
Fanta emphasised that acts of domestic violence and abuse against the elderly would not be tolerated in any form.
“We must take a stand against violence in our communities, particularly against our elderly citizens who deserve to live in safety and dignity,” she said.
MEC expresses outrage after man accused of murdering mother, 77
Image: THEO JEPTHA
Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has condemned the murder of an 77-year-old woman in Xhurhana, Mqanduli, allegedly by her own son.
The suspect allegedly attacked his mother with a machete and a spear.
The horrific incident has sent shock waves through the community, with Fanta expressing outrage and sorrow over the brutal killing.
“The loss of this elderly woman in such a violent manner is a heartbreaking tragedy which should never have occurred,” she said.
“It’s incomprehensible that a son could [allegedly] commit such a heinous act against his own mother, who should have been cherished and protected.”
Fanta emphasised that acts of domestic violence and abuse against the elderly would not be tolerated in any form.
“We must take a stand against violence in our communities, particularly against our elderly citizens who deserve to live in safety and dignity,” she said.
Son held after elderly mother hacked to death with machete and spear
She called on communities to be vigilant and report any signs of abuse or violence, highlighting the collective responsibility to protect the vulnerable.
The department, Fanta said, was committed to implementing programmes which provided support and resources for the elderly and raised awareness about protecting their rights.
She called on law enforcement agencies to prioritise the case and ensure that justice was served for the victim and her family.
“We cannot allow such acts of violence to go unpunished,” she said.
“Justice must prevail for this innocent victim.”
Fanta will visit the family on Thursday to offer her condolences and support.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos