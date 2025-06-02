Metro out to find 24,000 non-paying electricity customers
BCM in need of R38m for private contractors to tackle illegal connections, meter tampering
More than 24,000 consumers in Buffalo City Metro have been flagged as having used electricity without paying for it in the 2024/2025 financial year, costing the city hundreds of millions of rand in lost revenue...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.