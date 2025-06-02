“He was just so good at training younger journalists. He was a natural-born news editor and editor. He was very inspiring to people.
Natural-born journalist, innovator and former Dispatch editor Andrew Trench dies
‘Smart as a whip yet gloriously down-to-earth in that wonderful East London way, he was also admirably cynical, fearless, hard-working and nobody’s man’
Image: Nigel Louw
Andrew John Trench: November 25 1970 — May 30 2025
SA media innovation and thought leader and former Daily Dispatch editor Andrew Trench, 54, has died, finally struck down by a vicious throat cancer.
Loved for his warm, thoughtful nature and precise decision-making, the journalist passed away in Cape Town at 7pm on Friday with his wife and best friend, Gill Moodie, and their daughter Gemma, by his side.
Diagnosed suddenly with Stage 4 oesophageal cancer — at the peak of his open ocean swimming effort, at Christmas — Trench wrote in March of his struggle to obtain the new immunotherapy drug, Keytruda, after his medical aid scheme declined to fund the R90,000 per dose cost.
He and Gill launched a Back-a-buddy campaign which raised enough money to start the treatment.
The fund, Andrew’s Fighting Chance, was closed at R831,734, with 656 “unique donors” — mostly first time, ordinary members of the public — representing a symbolic thank you from the people whom Trench had campaigned for all his life, the “little people suffering injustice”, according to Moodie.
In May, Trench told the Dispatch: “When you hear news like that it can feel that your soul leaves your body for a moment. Everybody has this idea this does not happen to you, but it does.
“Being being told this was a great leveller. When it [dread illness] comes for you, it does not care.”
On Saturday, a grieving Moodie posted: “Dear friends, there’s no easy way to say this: Andrew left us last night. He died peacefully at Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town. That means I’m closing this fundraising campaign.
“We plan to use the funds raised to settle medical bills and donate the remainder to the CHOC children’s cancer charity. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of support: it has been a light in a very dark time.”
Moodie, a publisher at Jonathan Ball and former features editor at the Dispatch, said Trench was irrepressible.
“He was immensely fun to be around, quite magnetic. People loved to work with him. He was a natural leader. They loved to hang out with him.
“He worked so hard and he really believed that as a journalist he could make a difference to the little people, helping to fight injustice. That was really his thing. That’s why he became a journalist.
Former Daily Dispatch editor Andrew Trench loses battle to cancer
“He was just so good at training younger journalists. He was a natural-born news editor and editor. He was very inspiring to people.
“And then, at the end of the day, he was just so much fun to go and have a drink with and talk about it.
“He was extremely innovative and very thoughtful about stories, how to do stories in the most interesting way, and that’s continued after journalism.
“As a guy, he was kind and generous and fun, thoughtful, extremely creative, always thinking, never, ever stopped thinking. As a husband, he was my best friend and my biggest supporter.
“He was a very generous spirit, very big hearted. As a father, he was kind and funny and calm — one of the best fathers you could possibly have.”
Former Dispatch journalist and features editor Dawn Barkhuizen wrote: “Andrew Trench was a force of nature and a lot of fun.
“He was a newspaperman to his bones. Perpetually on the hunt for new stories and new frontiers, he seemed to embody almost everything that decent journalists hold dear.
“Smart as a whip yet gloriously down-to-earth in that wonderful East London way, he was also admirably cynical, fearless, hard-working and nobody’s man.
“As editor of the Dispatch, Trench was a great boss who led from the front in the battle against criminality and corruption.
“His news instincts were superb and it was he who formed the Dispatch’s investigations team, somehow managing to guide even rookie reporters into racking up journalism awards. And he did it with a cool head and remarkable affability.
“And just as easily, Trench could switch to being screamingly funny and lead the charge at a raucous social event.
“I’ll never forget Andrew Trench doing an improv performance of Abba’s Dancing Queen while his much-adored wife, Gill, rolled her eyes from the sidelines.”
As a former editor of the East Cape News Agency, East Cape News and Daily Dispatch news editor, it feels devastating to lose one of our own, who never lost his link to humanity and humility, who found peace and solace by swimming in the ocean.
Trench is also survived by son Kiefer, from a previous relationship, and his sister, Carol.
