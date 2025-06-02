News

One child dead, one missing in tragic drowning

Premium
By DISPATCH REPORTER - 02 June 2025

A seven-year-old boy remains missing and a 13-year-old girl has died following a tragic drowning incident at Mdumbi Beach on Sunday, according to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Funeral Service of Olorato Mongale
SO MANY SHARKS! Sardines netted at Port Edward #sardinerun2025 ...