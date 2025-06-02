Respected media veteran at forefront of SA’s digital transition
Andrew Trench had an all-South African educational start to journalism — he left his journalism diploma studies at Durban Technical due to financial difficulties — and went on to have a soaring 35-year career, unlikely to be matched for its creativity, breadth and depth...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.